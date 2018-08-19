Braves' Ronald Acuna: Hot streak continues against Rockies
Acuna went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Rockies.
The rookie boasts a scorching .388/.453/.836 slash line through 18 games in August with eight homers, five steals, 16 RBI and 20 runs. It's taken him a bit longer than expected to hit his stride due to injury, but Acuna is now emerging as the dominant five-category fantasy weapon his talent suggested he could be. He's hitting .295 with 19 homers, 43 RBI, 53 runs and 10 steals in 71 games this season -- and he won't turn 21 until December.
