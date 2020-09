Acuna went 3-for-7 with a walk, three home runs, four RBI and four runs scored across both games of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Making his return to the lineup from a mild hamstring strain, Acuna hit leadoff in both games and proved he was 100 percent by taking Austin Voth deep twice in the matinee before blasting a ball into the seats off Wil Crowe in the nightcap. On the season, Acuna is now slashing .279/.398/.628 with eight homers, two steals, 14 RBI and 20 runs in 25 games.