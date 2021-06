Acuna went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a two-run home run, three additional runs scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 11-6 loss to the Nationals.

His fifth-inning blast off Austin Voth gave him 17 homers on the year, moving him back into a tie with Vladimir Guerrero for the major-league lead. Acuna hadn't swiped a bag since May 9, but he's gone yard in consecutive games and five times in his last 10 contests, slashing .325/.417/.750 over that stretch with 10 runs and 11 RBI.