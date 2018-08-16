Acuna (elbow) will hit atop the order and man left field against the Rockies on Thursday.

Acuna won't miss any additional time after exiting Wednesday's contest following a hit by pitch in his first plate appearance. He underwent post-game X-rays and a CT scan, which both showed no damage to his left elbow. Dating back to Aug. 8, he's slashed .471/.514/1.235 with eight home runs and 15 RBI.