Braves' Ronald Acuna: In Thursday's lineup
Acuna (elbow) will hit atop the order and man left field against the Rockies on Thursday.
Acuna won't miss any additional time after exiting Wednesday's contest following a hit by pitch in his first plate appearance. He underwent post-game X-rays and a CT scan, which both showed no damage to his left elbow. Dating back to Aug. 8, he's slashed .471/.514/1.235 with eight home runs and 15 RBI.
