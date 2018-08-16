Braves' Ronald Acuna: Initial X-rays negative
Initial X-rays on Acuna's elbow came back negative.
Acuna, who exited Wednesday's game after being hit on the elbow by a Jose Urena fastball, also underwent a CT scan, though the results are still pending and won't be announced until Thursday. While the rookie won't be out of the woods until after his test results are disclosed Thursday, early indications are that he avoided a more serious injury.
