Acuna went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Friday's 9-6 win over Washington.

Acuna joined an elite club when he launched a 379-foot solo shot off Patrick Corbin for his 40th homer, as only four other players (Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and Alfonso Soriano) have hit 40 homers and swiped 40 bags in the same season. With 68 steals though, Acuna is the sole member of the 40-50 and 40-60 clubs, and 40-70 isn't off the table either. He's putting the finishing touches on an MVP-caliber season and is slashing .337/.415/.597 with 143 runs and 101 RBI over 710 plate appearances.