Acuna went 2-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored and two steals in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Cubs in 10 innings.

With his two stolen bases Wednesday, Acuna became the first player since 2009 to reach 70 steals while becoming the first player in MLB history to reach 40 home runs and 70 steal in a season. The 25-year-old outfielder has been on a tear as he wraps up an MVP-worthy campaign, going 29-for-78 (.372) with long balls in his last 11 games.