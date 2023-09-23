Acuna went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, one RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 9-6 win over Washington.

Acuna joined an elite club when he led off the game with a 379-foot solo shot off Patrick Corbin for his 40th homer of the season. He joins just four other players (Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and Alfonso Soriano) in the history books as the only players to hit 40 homers and swipe 40 bags in the same season. Acuna continues his MVP-caliber season and is slashing .337/.415/.597 with 40 homers, 68 steals, 143 runs and 101 RBI over 710 plate appearances.