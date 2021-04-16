Acuna went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored Thursday against the Marlins.

Acuna got Atlanta back into the game in the fifth inning by crushing a ball over the left-field wall. It was his seventh homer of the season and third in his last two games. Acuna has consistently delivered this season, as he's currently riding a seven-game hitting streak while maintaining a ridiculous .442/.492/1.000 line to go along 17 runs, 14 RBI and six stolen bases across 59 plate appearances.