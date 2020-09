Acuna went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks Saturday against the Nationals.

Acuna opened the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run, his ninth of the season. He's been on a tear in three games since returning from a hamstring strain, going 4-for 10 with three walks, four home runs, five RBI and five runs scored. His overall line has also been on the rise, and he's now hitting .281/.407/.652 across 108 plate appearances.