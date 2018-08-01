Braves' Ronald Acuna: Keeps raking against Marlins
Acuna went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.
The rookie now boasts a .333/.422/.718 slash line in 10 games since the All-Star break with four homers, three steals, eight RBI and nine runs. Acuna figures to remain a potent fantasy asset down the stretch as the leadoff hitter for a dangerous Braves offense that just got better with the addition of Adam Duvall.
