Acuna went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

The rookie now boasts a .333/.422/.718 slash line in 10 games since the All-Star break with four homers, three steals, eight RBI and nine runs. Acuna figures to remain a potent fantasy asset down the stretch as the leadoff hitter for a dangerous Braves offense that just got better with the addition of Adam Duvall.