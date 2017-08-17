Acuna went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Triple-A Gwinnett's win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

It's his third homer in the last four games, and Acuna's now slashing .389/.437/.674 over his last 22 games for Gwinnett, an absurd performance for a 19-year-old at the highest level of the minors. He's not yet on the 40-man roster, but that's basically the only hurdle standing between Acuna and a big-league debut in September.