Acuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

After seeing his 10-game hitting and four-game homer streaks snapped the day before, Acuna wasted no time in getting back into a groove. The wunderkind now has 33 home runs and 28 stolen bases through 119 contests to go with a dazzling .298/.378/.538 slash line, and with two more steals this season he'll join Mike Trout as the only players in MLB history with a 30-30 campaign prior to their 22nd birthday.