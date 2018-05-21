Braves' Ronald Acuna: Knocks in three
Acuna went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Marlins.
Acuna delivered a two-RBI single in the seventh inning to get the Braves back within striking distance during Sunday's 10-9 win. The 20-year-old left fielder has put up decent numbers at the dish this season, slashing .264/.333/.462 and hitting four home runs in 91 at-bats.
