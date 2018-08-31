Acuna went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

Acuna has been hot all August, raising his average from .264 to .291 since the start of the month. He's also scored 24 runs and driven in 20 during that same span. The 20-year-old continues his march towards Rookie of the Year honors.

