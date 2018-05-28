Acuna was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Monday with a mild left knee sprain, a left knee contusion and a lower-back contusion.

He will be reevaluated at the end of the 10-day period, so it sounds like he may be able to return for the June 8-10 series against the Dodgers if all goes well. This was about as good of a diagnosis as his owners could have realistically hoped for, as it was a pretty scary injury, with his knee appearing to bend inward. Preston Tucker, who is hitting sixth and starting in left field against the Mets, should see the bulk of the starts while Acuna is on the disabled list.