Braves' Ronald Acuna: Lands on DL with mild knee sprain
Acuna was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Monday with a mild left knee sprain, a left knee contusion and a lower-back contusion.
He will be reevaluated at the end of the 10-day period, so it sounds like he may be able to return for the June 8-10 series against the Dodgers if all goes well. This was about as good of a diagnosis as his owners could have realistically hoped for, as it was a pretty scary injury, with his knee appearing to bend inward. Preston Tucker, who is hitting sixth and starting in left field against the Mets, should see the bulk of the starts while Acuna is on the disabled list.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Receiving further evaluation for knee injury•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Receives initial diagnosis•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Exits with apparent knee injury•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Takes Kimbrel deep•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Knocks in three•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start