Acuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Marlins.

It's his 10th homer of the season and third in nine games since the All-Star break, to go along with a .294/.400/.647 slash line, three steals, six RBI and eight runs during that stretch. Acuna is thriving at the top of the Braves' batting order, and the 20-year-old seems to be gearing up for a big finish to his rookie campaign.

