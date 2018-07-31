Braves' Ronald Acuna: Launches 10th homer
Acuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Marlins.
It's his 10th homer of the season and third in nine games since the All-Star break, to go along with a .294/.400/.647 slash line, three steals, six RBI and eight runs during that stretch. Acuna is thriving at the top of the Braves' batting order, and the 20-year-old seems to be gearing up for a big finish to his rookie campaign.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Smashes two-run homer•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Three hits in loss to Nats•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Flashes power, speed in win over Nats•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Leading off against Nationals•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Goes hitless in lineup return•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Returns to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...