Acuna went 1-for-4 with a home run in Friday's win over the Padres.

Acuna smacked a leadoff home run off Dinelson Lamet in the fifth inning to extend Atlanta's lead to 4-0. The 21-year-old has now hit safely in six straight games as he continues to produce as the Braves' primary leadoff hitter. Overall this season, Acuna has tallied 22 home runs, 69 runs scored and 54 RBI while batting .291/.375/.511.

