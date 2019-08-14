Acuna went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

The 21-year-old continues to crush the ball in August, slashing .370/.414/.907 with nine homers in 12 games on the month. Acuna's power surge has him up to 34 home runs and 81 RBI, and he's the first player in the NL this season to reach 100 runs this season.