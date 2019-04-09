Acuna went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, three runs scored and a walk in Monday's 8-6 win over Colorado.

Acuna took Rockies' starter Kyle Freeland deep in the first inning, getting his offense started in what would be a high-scoring affair. The second-year start is still batting just .176 in 34 at-bats but has three homers in his last seven games.