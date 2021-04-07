Acuna went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs and one additional RBI during Tuesday's 6-5 loss at Washington.
The 23-year-old was 0-for-8 with four strikeouts over the previous two games, but he took Max Scherzer deep twice Tuesday, including a leadoff homer on the first pitch of the afternoon. Acuna will look to build on that production in Wednesday's twin bill against the Nationals.
