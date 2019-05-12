Braves' Ronald Acuna: Leading off again
Acuna will serve as the Braves' leadoff man and play left field Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
After the Braves entered the weekend on a four-game losing streak, manager Brian Snitker elected to install Acuna as the leadoff man. Acuna has responded with three hits (including a home run) in nine at-bats, though he was caught stealing in his lone theft attempt. If the Braves elect to stick with Acuna atop the order, it could lead to fewer more RBI chances, but his running and run-scoring opportunities could tick up.
