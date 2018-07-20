Acuna will start in left field and bat atop the order versus Washington on Friday.

Acuna has played in 43 games for the Braves during his rookie season and this will mark the first time that manager Brian Snitker is utilizing him as the leadoff man. Ozzie Albies is situated in his typical spot, batting second, while Ender Inciarte was moved down to the seven hole. Throughout the first half, Acuna slashed .249/.304/.438 with seven home runs, 19 RBI and two stolen bases.

