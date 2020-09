Acuna (wrist) is leading off and starting in center field Wednesday in Game 1 against the Reds.

He missed the season finale with left wrist irritation but will start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series as expected. Acuna hit .256/.400/.620 against right-handed pitchers this season. Righty Trevor Bauer is starting for Cincinnati. Bauer held right-handed batters to a .146/.205/.220 line this season.