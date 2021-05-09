Acuna was removed from Saturday's game against the Phillies after being hit by a pitch on his left hand, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old appeared to be in significant pain after being struck on the left hand by a 98-mph fastball, and he quickly left the field with the athletic trainer. Acuna likely will undergo medical imaging to determine the severity of the injury, and he figures to be out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale, especially with a scheduled off day to follow Monday.