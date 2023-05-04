Acuna was removed from Thursday's game against the Marlins with an apparent left knee injury, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acuna fouled a ball hard off his knee in the top of the sixth inning and looked to be in a fair amount of pain as he was being examined by Atlanta's training staff. He stayed in the game initially but was replaced by Sam Hilliard before the bottom of the seventh. Hopefully it's just a bruise. Consider Acuna day-to-day until more information is available.