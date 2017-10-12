Acuna was diagnosed with a forearm contusion after being hit by a pitch Thursday, William Boor of MLB.com reports.

This is encouraging news, as Acuna seems to have avoided a potentially more serious injury after being forced out of the team's Arizona Fall League contest. The Braves will likely send the elite prospect for some testing over the weekend to make sure his injury is nothing more than a bruise, but for the time being, it appears Acuna can breathe easy.