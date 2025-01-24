Acuna (knee) is expected to miss the first month or so of the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Everything appears to have gone swimmingly with Acuna's rehab from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, an operation which he had in June of 2024. Atlanta is proceeding a bit more cautiously than they did after Acuna's right ACL tear, as a timetable of May 1 would give him about an extra month to rehab than he did for his previous surgery. It's all still tentative at this juncture, as Acuna's timeline could conceivably be moved forward or backward based on how he looks and feels in spring training. Assuming Acuna does begin the season on the injured list, Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz are expected to compete for playing time in right field.