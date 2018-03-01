Braves' Ronald Acuna: Looking comfortable in camp
Acuna went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's game against the Mets.
After going 0-for-7 to start the spring, Acuna now has three hits in his last six at-bats. Baseball's top prospect is likely headed back to Triple-A to begin the season no matter how good he looks in camp, assuming the Braves prioritize an extra year of team control over early April results in 2018, but a strong Grapefruit League showing should reassure GMs in re-draft leagues that Acuna will still see significant playing time this season, making his five-category upside very appealing.
