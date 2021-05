Acuna went 2-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and a second run scored in Friday's 20-1 rout of the Pirates.

His second-inning grand slam off Tyler Anderson kicked Atlanta's offensive eruption into overdrive and was one of seven homers on the night for the team. Acuna is back in the big-league lead with 14 home runs to go along with six steals, 30 RBI, 36 runs and a .284/.388/.628 slash line through 41 games.