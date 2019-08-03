Acuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Reds.

The 21-year-old now has 26 homers and 66 RBI, power numbers basically identical to his performance last season, but the big difference in Acuna's sophomore campaign has been his prowess on the basepaths. Over his last 20 games, he's swiped 12 bags in 15 attempts, giving Acuna 25 steals on the year. If he keeps up that pace, he could produce baseball's first 40/40 season since Alfonso Soriano in 2006.

