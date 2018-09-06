Acuna went 1-for-3 with a homer, two walks and an additional run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Acuna took Hector Velazquez deep to lead off the bottom of the first inning, his 24th roundtripper of the season and 8th leadoff homer, tying a single-season franchise record. The rookie also drew a couple of walks and came around to score on a Nick Markakis single in the fifth inning. Acuna is now hitting .289/.359/.570 with 24 homers and 11 stolen bases across 88 games as he continues to impress during his first taste of the majors.