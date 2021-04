Acuna went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

He crushed a Trevor Williams offering over the wall in left-center field in the fifth inning , giving Acuna his first hit in five games since returning to action from a minor abdominal strain. Despite the slight slump, the 23-year-old still sports a dazzling .355/.457/.776 slash line through 21 contests with a league-leading eight homers, three steals, 17 RBI and 23 runs.