Braves' Ronald Acuna: Moves into two hole Sunday
Acuna served as the Braves' No. 2 hitter in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Phillies, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and walks to go with an RBI and his first stolen base of the season.
With primary leadoff man Ender Inciarte entering the contest with a mediocre .300 on-base percentage, manager Brian Snitker elected to reshuffle the lineup. Ozzie Albies moved into the leadoff spot to open up the two hole for Acuna, while Inciarte plummeted all the way to ninth in the order. The lineup change paid dividends for all three players, who produced seven of the Braves' 11 hits and scored half of the club's runs. That production could prompt Snitker to stick with the lineup arrangement for another few games, which would enhance Acuna's fantasy value even more. Acuna had previously hit either fifth or sixth in the order in his other four big-league starts.
