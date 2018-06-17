Braves' Ronald Acuna: Moving rehab to Orlando
Acuna (knee) will continue his rehab at the Braves' spring training facility in Orlando, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Acuna successfully worked through baserunning drills Saturday, but the Braves want to see a little bit more from their prized prospect before clearing him for minor-league rehab assignment. He'll work out and face live pitching in Orlando for a few days and Atlanta will determine the next step in his rehab thereafter. The 20-year-old has been on the shelf since May 28 with a knee sprain.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Runs bases Saturday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Hits on field Thursday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Does more running Saturday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Beginning to ramp up baseball activities•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: May return for Padres series•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...