Acuna (knee) will continue his rehab at the Braves' spring training facility in Orlando, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna successfully worked through baserunning drills Saturday, but the Braves want to see a little bit more from their prized prospect before clearing him for minor-league rehab assignment. He'll work out and face live pitching in Orlando for a few days and Atlanta will determine the next step in his rehab thereafter. The 20-year-old has been on the shelf since May 28 with a knee sprain.