Braves' Ronald Acuna: Moving rehab up to Triple-A

Acuna's (hamstring) rehab assignment was transferred to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Acuna went 1-for-7 with a grand slam in three rehab games at the rookie-level Florida Complex League and will now test things out against a higher level of competition. He was used in the designated hitter slot for all three contests in the FCL, and it's unclear when Acuna will be worked back into things in right field. Atlanta has not revealed a target date for Acuna's return to the active roster, but it should happen soon.