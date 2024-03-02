Acuna (knee) underwent an MRI which showed irritation in his right meniscus, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After he was scratched from the lineup Friday, Acuna was examined and an MRI was recommended. The plan is for Acuna to see a doctor in Los Angeles to further assess the injury, though at this stage Atlanta still expects the superstar outfielder to be ready for Opening Day. Unless the injury turns out to be more serious than currently believed, he seems unlikely to fall off his perch as the consensus No. 1 pick in fantasy for 2024.