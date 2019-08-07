Braves' Ronald Acuna: Multi-category monster in Minny
Acuna went 3-for-5 with a walk, a home run, four runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 12-7 win over the Twins.
The 21-year-old set the tone for the evening by taking Jose Berrios deep on the first pitch he saw, his sixth leadoff homer of the year and the 14th of his young career. Acuna now sports an .889 OPS on the season with 28 home runs, 26 steals, 72 RBI and 92 runs through 114 games.
