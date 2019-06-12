Acuna went 2-for-4 with a double and a steal Tuesday in the Braves' 7-5 win over the Pirates.

The stolen base was Acuna's ninth of the season, leaving him one shy of joining Christian Yelich and Trevor Story as the only players in the majors with double-digit home runs and steals. Seven of Acuna's thefts have come out of the leadoff spot, so he could very well end up blowing past his current season-long pace of 22 steals now that manager Brian Snitker has seemingly committed to the 21-year-old as the Braves' full-time table setter. Acuna had occupied the cleanup spot in his first 36 starts of the season.