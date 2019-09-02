Acuna went 0-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs Sunday in the Braves' 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Acuna went hitless across eight at-bats over the weekend, but he proved that he doesn't need to make an impact with the bat to aid fantasy managers. With two more steals on his ledger, Acuna is now up to 33 on the season to go along with his 36 home runs. He'll have a legitimate shot at becoming the first player since the Nationals' Alfonso Soriano achieved the feat in 2006.