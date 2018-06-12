Braves' Ronald Acuna: Nearing rehab assignment
Acuna (knee) could begin a rehab assignment by this weekend, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The young outfielder hit the disabled list in late May with a mild knee sprain. He's now feeling no pain when running and hopes to begin a rehab assignment soon. An exact timetable for his major-league return is not yet clear.
