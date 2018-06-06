Acuna (knee) will hit off a tee in the coming days, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The soreness in Acuna's knee is finally beginning to subside, clearing the way for him to resume baseball activities. While this is a step in the right direction for the youngster, he remains without a timetable for his return. He'll ultimately need to complete a minor-league rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Braves. Acuna has been on the shelf since May 28 with a knee sprain.