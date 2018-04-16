The Braves don't have any current plans to promote Acuna to the big leagues during their seven-game homestand that begins Monday against the Phillies, though that could change if the outfielder gets hot at the plate for Triple-A Gwinnett over the next few days, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

While splitting time between High-A Florida, Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett a season ago, Acuna established himself as the consensus top prospect in baseball after slashing a combined .325/.374/.522 across the three levels. After carrying over that impressive production to spring training, it seemed a foregone conclusion that Acuna would be promoted to the big club by mid-April, when Atlanta would have secured an extra year of team control. However, with Preston Tucker thriving as the Braves' primary left fielder and Acuna unexpectedly sputtering in his return to the International League -- he's gone 5-for-33 with 12 strikeouts through eight games -- Atlanta has slowed down the phenom's arrival to the big leagues. Given Acuna's impressive results at Gwinnett last season in a much larger sample of at-bats, his early struggles in 2018 are likely little more than a blip on the radar, so those who have been stashing the young phenom shouldn't be overly concerned. Once he strings together a few solid games in a row, Acuna should get his long-awaited call to the majors and immediately push for a full-time role.