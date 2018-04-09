Braves' Ronald Acuna: No indication about debut date
Acuna could be promoted as soon as Saturday, though the Braves have given no indication of whether or not that will happen, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Arguably the best prospect in baseball, Acuna was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett despite an excellent spring training. Saturday is the earliest that the Braves could bring him up while retaining an extra year of team control. They haven't yet indicated that he'll be up on that date, though that's hardly surprising -- there's nothing to be gained by openly admitting to service-time manipulation, even when everyone can see what's going on. Acuna is hitless through his opening two games, though that won't outweigh the .344/.393/.548 line he posted in 54 games with Gwinnett last year. Preston Tucker is off to a hot start, hitting .370 with two homers through nine games, but he won't be any obstacle for Acuna once the Braves decide it's time to promote him.
