Braves' Ronald Acuna: No issues with hip
Acuna had no issues with his hip following a workout Tuesday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
A minor injury had kept Acuna off the field since Sept. 24, but he was expected to be ready to go for the playoffs. He's remained on target and is expected to be playing at 100 percent for the first game of the NLDS on Thursday against the Cardinals.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...