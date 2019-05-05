Acuna (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Acuna developed back tightness in Saturday's 9-2 win, putting a down note on his 4-for-4 performance at the dish. The Braves haven't indicated that Acuna's setback is a serious concern, so he may just be getting some extra maintenance with a big three-game series with the Dodgers set to begin Monday. Matt Joyce will fill in for Acuna in the outfield.