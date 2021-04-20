Acuna (abdomen) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
Acuna left Sunday's game against the Cubs with an abdominal strain and is evidently not yet ready to go following Monday's off day. He underwent an MRI on Monday, the results of which have not yet been made public. Ehire Adrianza will start in right field in his absence.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Escapes with day-to-day injury•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Follow-up tests await•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Diagnosed with abdominal strain•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Dealing with abdominal issue•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Keeps mashing with seventh homer•