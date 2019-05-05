Acuna is receiving treatment for back tightness Saturday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Acuna went 4-for-4 and scored a run Saturday but was seen wincing on the bases following his final single and was eventually replaced by Charlie Culberson in left field. The 21-year-old indicated he'll be ready to play in the series finale, but the team will reevaluate Sunday regardless.

