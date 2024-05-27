Atlanta placed Acuna (knee) on the 10-day injured list Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Acuna suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday's 8-1 win in Pittsburgh and will undergo season-ending surgery in the coming days. He missed the second half of the 2021 season due to a torn ACL in his other knee and is now slated for another lengthy absence. Jarred Kelenic and Adam Duvall will likely be in line for additional at-bats in the corner outfield with Acuna out, though Atlanta could seek help from outside the organization.