Acuna went 1-for-2 with three walks and two runs Sunday in the Braves' 10-3 win over the Nationals.

The Washington pitching staff had no answer for the Braves' top four hitters (Acuna, Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna), who combined to record seven hits and draw six walks on the day. Since coming off the injured list Aug. 26 after missing time with a wrist issue, Acuna has gone 9-for-25 with five home runs, 11 runs, six RBI and a stolen base in nine games. He'll bat leadoff and will start in right field in Monday's series opener with the Marlins.